Remember the Grandma Who Invited the Wrong Guy to Thanksgiving? She Now Has COVID-19

Remember the teenager who received a wrong Thanksgiving text, yet ended up the occasion with the stranger family? The incident happened in 2016 when an Arizona grandmum sent a Thanksgiving invitation text to a wrong person instead of her grandson. However, the stranger, 20-year-old Jamal Hinton did not disappoint the old couple and celebrated the day with them. In fact, this has now become a tradition for all of them.







Unfortunately, the old grandmother Wanda and her partner Lonnie have both tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed by Jamal, who took to Instagram to inform the world about their health.







“I am so sad to announce that Wanda and Lonnie both have COVID-19 and that Lonnie is currently in the hospital fighting both COVID and Pneumonia please send words of love and encouragement their way,” he captioned along with pictures of the couple.







The incident has made a number of people sad as they went on to post good wishes for Wanda and Lonnie.







‪Jamal posted another picture with the couple around two weeks ago. He wrote, “With everything going on in the world right now here’s a little boost of happiness for your timeline.” The picture also had his girlfriend Mikaela posing happily.











The novel Coronavirus has shown its worst impact in the US at the moment. More than 2.4 lakh have tested positive for the Coronavirus so far, with around 6 thousand people dead.

