Remember Kerala Fisherman Who Offered His Back to Help Women Into Boat? Mahindra Gifted Him a Car

While the Kerala floods saw a series of heroic acts when the state was drowning, the state has been slowly trying to build itself back after the tragedy.In this devastating deluge, Kerala witnessed the emergence of fishermen as saviours when hundreds of them decided to brave through flood-waters to venture into areas where even naval commandos could not reach - one of which was fisherman Jaisal KP. The fisherman was photographed laying down so people could climb onto his back, and then subsequently the boat. The picture had gone viral and Jaisal KP turned into a hero.Jaisal KP, a 32-year-old Tanur resident , hunched on a flooded road to help elderly women step into an NDRF inflatable boat.He stepped in to help the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and rescued three stranded women — one with an infant — in Vengara's Muthalamad area. This heroic act of his didn't go unnoticed, as TP Ramakrishnan, Excise and Labour Minister of Kerala, decided to reward this heroic act with a gift.Eram Motors and Mahindra came together to gift Jaisal KP a car, the first model of the new Mahindra Marazzo - to help him continue doing more such brave deeds.Anand Mahindra also praised the move.No good deed goes unrewarded.