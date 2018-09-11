English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Remember Kerala Fisherman Who Offered His Back to Help Women Into Boat? Mahindra Gifted Him a Car
Jaisal KP, the man who went viral, is getting the reward he deserves.
Jaisal KP, the man who went viral, is getting the reward he deserves.
While the Kerala floods saw a series of heroic acts when the state was drowning, the state has been slowly trying to build itself back after the tragedy.
In this devastating deluge, Kerala witnessed the emergence of fishermen as saviours when hundreds of them decided to brave through flood-waters to venture into areas where even naval commandos could not reach - one of which was fisherman Jaisal KP. The fisherman was photographed laying down so people could climb onto his back, and then subsequently the boat. The picture had gone viral and Jaisal KP turned into a hero.
Jaisal KP, a 32-year-old Tanur resident, hunched on a flooded road to help elderly women step into an NDRF inflatable boat.
He stepped in to help the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and rescued three stranded women — one with an infant — in Vengara's Muthalamad area.
This heroic act of his didn't go unnoticed, as TP Ramakrishnan, Excise and Labour Minister of Kerala, decided to reward this heroic act with a gift.
Eram Motors and Mahindra came together to gift Jaisal KP a car, the first model of the new Mahindra Marazzo - to help him continue doing more such brave deeds.
Anand Mahindra also praised the move.
No good deed goes unrewarded.
പ്രളയക്കെടുതിയെത്തുടര്ന്നുള്ള രക്ഷാപ്രവര്ത്തനം നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെ ബോട്ടില് കയറാന് സാധിക്കാതിരുന്നവര്ക്ക് തന്റെ പുറം ചവിട്ടുപടിയാക്കാന് അനുവദിച്ചതിലൂടെ ശ്രദ്ധേയനായ ജെയ്്സലിന് കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ ഇറാം മോട്ടോഴ്സിന്റെ വകയായി മഹീന്ദ്ര മരാസോ സമ്മാനമായി നല്കി. pic.twitter.com/t61fAh6U8D
— Eram Motors (@EramMotors) September 10, 2018
A Unique gift from @EramGroup @EramMotors & @MahindraRise to the #Humanitarian Act by #Jaisal Tanur. As an act of recognition and gratitude, we present the first #MahindraMarazzo to #Jaisal who submitted himself, alongside thousands, as a rescuer during the floods in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/AWjUzolLYq — SiddeekAhmed (@SiddeekAhmed) September 8, 2018
@anandmahindra superb gesture from Eram Motors. Gifting a Mahindra Marazzo to Jaisal who offered his back for women to board the boat during Kerala floods pic.twitter.com/xSFlJWwpBz
— Sundar Ramachandran (@sramacha) September 9, 2018
Anand Mahindra also praised the move.
👍👍👍 https://t.co/kWNgIbCW59 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 9, 2018
No good deed goes unrewarded.
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018
News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nimrat Kaur Won the Best Actress Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)
Friday 07 September , 2018 News18 iReel Awards: Jitendra Joshi Won the Best Supporting Actor Award (Male)
