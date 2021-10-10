Remember The Monoliths That Kept Appearing Out Of Nowhere? We Crack The Mystery Here

Amid the viral pandemic that conquered the world in 2020, mysterious appearances and disappearances of 10-feet long shiny triangular pillars, which are also called monoliths, grabbed people’s attention and broke the internet. These monoliths bore a resemblance to monoliths in the classic sci-fi film 2001: The Space Odyssey, which many believe was the inspiration behind the installations. Conspiracy theories about the structures started making rounds on the internet. Many even tried to pay a visit to the pillars. What has happened to those monoliths now?

First Appearance

On November 18, 2020, government officials from the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau in Utah, United States, were conducting a bighorn sheep count from a helicopter when they spotted something weird and shiny in the middle of the desert in Red Rock Country. The crew members landed to investigate what it was. In a statement, the government department shared pictures and said that it was a metal monolith with no obvious indication of who might have put it there. In a tweet, the Bureau of Land Management in Utah said that using or occupying public lands and resources without proper authorisation was illegal “no matter what planet you are from.”

By this time the theory that aliens were trying to contact us was all over the internet. Using Google Maps imagery, some Reddit users found that the monolith was installed sometime between August 2015 and October 2016.

Investigators claimed that the installation was actually a piece of art that was probably made by John McCracken, a famous artist and sculptor known for his similar work. But the theory was refuted as the artist had died in 2011, about four to five years before the monolith was installed.

Then after a few days on November 27, the monolith disappeared mysteriously. While people wondered if the same person who installed it removed it, adventure guide Sylvan Christensen and BASE jumper Andy Lewis claimed to remove it. They posted a video of the monolith being removed in the night and wrote that they were not proud of doing it, but they did it because the sensation caused by the the monolith caused people to arrive in the area that was not ready for the population shift.

Second Appearance

While the first monolith in Utah had been there for at least four years before it was spotted and removed, another monolith appeared in the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt on November 27, 2020. The monolith’s surface had looping lines drawn on its surface and its welded seam was visible. In an interesting statement, the mayor of the city said that his guess was that some cheeky alien teenager had done this and he was happy that his city was chosen.

But soon, this monolith too disappeared on December 1, and this time, no one claimed responsibility for it.

The appearance of monoliths did not stop and according to Monolith Tracker, 238 monoliths have been verified to appear across the world to date. Some of the monoliths were made by artists who were inspired by the news coverage of the Utah monolith, some were made for promotional purposes by local businesses.

On December 30, 2020, a monolith appeared in a forest park in Ahmedabad, India, as well. Two weeks later, the monolith disappeared and was replaced by a metallic sphere with a note thanking people for showing their enthusiasm.

