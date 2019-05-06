English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Remember the Nepali Girl Who Danced for 126 Hours? She Just Got Honoured By Her PM
An 18-year old girl from Nepal danced non-stop for 126 hours (over 5 days!) to break the 'longest dancing marathon by an individual' record previously held by an Indian girl.
Image by Mr Gautam / YouTube.
An 18-year old girl from Nepal danced non-stop for 126 hours (over 5 days!) to break the "longest dancing marathon by an individual" record previously held by an Indian girl.
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli honoured Bandana Nepal for achieving the feat at a function held at his official residence last Saturday.
A resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, Bandana received the official confirmation from the Guinness Records on Friday.
The teenager made the world record by dancing from 23rd to 28th November 2018.
The feat was previously held by Indian-origin Kalamandalam Hemlatha who danced non-stop for 123 hours and 15 minutes in 2011.
Bandana took on this challenge largely to promote Nepalese music and culture, but it was also a personal challenge as she has been dancing since early childhood, according to the Guinness World Records website.
In March this year, a world record for the maximum number of people performing a dance together was set at Natyanjali function in Tamil Nadu when 7,195 dancers performed together.
The Chidambaram Natarajar temple witnessed a mammoth gathering of students and traditional dancers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka elsewhere to participate in the Natyanjali event.
The Guinness event was inaugurated by Danseuse Padma Subramanian. The Guinness Organisation was represented by Rishi Nath from England and he duly recorded this event as an achievement on their world record list.
