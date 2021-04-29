Remember the Puppy that Was Traded for a Pair of Shoes? It Just Celebrated its First Birthday

Remember the little puppy that was adopted by a shoe dealer in exchange for a pair of trainer? Well, it’s been one whole year since that it seems as the little puppy has now grown into a big, furry canine living a happy life. Flint, the puppy who was adopted by a man called Connor in exchange for a pair of shoes a year ago, celebrated its first birthday on Tuesday and pictures of the Insta-savvy pooch have made netizens emotional. Though adopted by Connor, the puppy eventually went on to be cared for by a man named Drew who now cares for thje dog.

Connor, who deals in trainer shoes, became an internet sensation on social media in the year 2020 after he shared a chat showing how a man had approached him online with offer to trade a pair of shoes for a German Shepherd puppy a year back.

Connor, whose shoes were priced at $300 and upward, accepted the offer and adopted the puppy.

At that time, Connor uploaded a picture of himself, the puppy, and its original keeper along with a screenshot of their chat. The post instantly became an internet sensation and received lakhs of likes and retweets on the microblogging platform Twitter.

It’s been almost a year since Connor took custody of the pup and named it Flint. The puppy, however, as mentioned was subsequently adopted by someone else.

Connor announced his decision to hand over Flint to Drew on the dog’s social media page.

Over the year, Flint’s social media page has shared and documented its growth. The canine has been adoted by a loving family and keeps sharing updates.

