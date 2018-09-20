English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Remember the Sweet Revenge From 1996 World Cup? Venkatesh Prasad and Aamer Sohail Just Recreated it
This is everything.
Image credits: YouTube | Star Sports (Twitter)
India-Pakistan's rivalry goes a long way.
But 22 years later, Venkatesh Prasad and Aamer Sohail are having a good laugh recounting one of the most memorable moments from an India-Pakistan game.
The case in point, that is etched in every cricket fan's memory, is Prasad and Sohail's face off at the 1996 World Cup encounter.
Tensions were riding high when the opening batsman Sohail was striking the ball well at the electric Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Sohail, who was visibly pumped up, tried to unsettle Prasad by showing his bat in the cover point region, the direction in which he had hit him for a boundary.
Prasad, cool as a cucumber, broke Sohail's off stump the very next delivery and signalled him to walk off the field.
Sohail's quick 55 went in vain as Pakistan failed to chase India's 288 and fell short of 39 runs.
(Scroll to 15:36)
Come 2018, things aren't as tense. In fact, the duo reunited and had a lot of fun reliving the memory while talking to Star Sports.
Narrating why he did what he did back then, Sohail said, "When I went inside the dressing room, I saw those shoulders drop. Saeed got out and then Ijaz walked in. I never wanted Ijaz. I wanted Javed Miandad to come in. So Ijaz came in, he felt that pressure. He was not getting that ball onto the bat and he was consuming a lot of deliveries. So the pressure was building on me."
Praising Prasad's spell, Sohail added, "When Venky started his second spell, he was coming round the wicket and he was focussed. He was troubling everybody. And I said okay how to break his focus. And Javed actually taught us. Over the years when a bowler is troubling you, thoda sa uska focus todo. But for India it's good that Venky didn't. He kept on focusing. I was actually expecting a bouncer. I was ready to hit it."
The two also recreated the iconic clash. You can watch it here:
In case you are curious, you can check the scorecard of the match here.
You can check the highlights here.
22 years after THAT defining moment in the history of #INDvPAK, Venkatesh Prasad and Aamer Sohail take a trip down memory lane over a cup of Brooke Bond @RedLabelChai and relive it all! Watch below and stay tuned to Star Sports! #SwadApnepanKa pic.twitter.com/QgXAoRsutB
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 19, 2018
