Remember the Viral Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple? Here's How They Fought 'TikTok's Homophobia'

A Instagram photoshoot of a Hindu-Muslim same-sex couple, hailing from India and Pakistan, had gone viral on social media and netizens are going gaga over the pictures.

The pictures showed Anjali Chakra from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan wearing traditional outfits and laughing and kissing under a rain-splattered umbrella.

The same-sex couple then shared a video of the two dancing on video-sharing app TikTok. Now the couple is creating headlines as TikTok has pulled down the video as per the community guidelines. As per a report, the video-sharing site restricts posts by users it identifies as disabled, fat or LGBTQ+.

Chakra posted the same video on micro-blogging site Twitter on December 2 after learning that TikTok had pulled her video down.

She retweeted the video and wrote, "TikTok deleted this for 'violating community guidelines' so the rumours about homophobia are true.""@tiktok_us you wanna explain why this got taken down," she added.

In the video, the couple can be seen dancing, first wearing casual outfits and then sporting traditional clothes.

Till now the post has garnered over 318.4k views, 14.1K likes and 2.1K retweets.

TikTok deleted this for “violating community guidelines” so the rumors about homophobia are true https://t.co/cjI5zHNAHx — Anjali C. (@anj3llyfish) December 6, 2019

The shared post triggered an outpouring of support for the couple on social media. Many users supported the couple and asked them to keep posting content.

A Twitter user commented, "I actually feel sick to my stomach... They're fine with promoting violent relationships but not loving ones?! I just don't understand..."

Praising the dress sported by the couple, a tweeple commented, "Loved the black dress, where did you get it from? Can you send me the pictures?"

"Love is, you know, love. Don"t need any #TikTok,#weeter,#fb,#Instagram, etc...Love is beautiful, more beautiful than any app," added another.

A user remarked, "Fight the gender haters whoever they are, wherever they are."

The video has since then, been reinstated.

TikTok has reinstated the video, I suspect for fear of bad press when @IndianIdle reached out to them about this (shared w/ permission) pic.twitter.com/SI5rwq8qLc — Anjali C. (@anj3llyfish) December 6, 2019

But that's not all.

Posting on Twitter, she added how when she shared news of her fighting 'Homophobia' with her family - they were super supportive, lauding her for the move.

My parents went from “I need some time to get comfortable with your sexuality” to “Good job calling out homophobia” in ONE YEAR. They’re my heroes. pic.twitter.com/kFczpgViPl — Anjali C. (@anj3llyfish) December 7, 2019

(With inputs from IANS.)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.