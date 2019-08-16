Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Remember Tikiri, the Starving Elephant? She Has Now Collapsed and is Unable to Walk

Remember Tikiri, the starving seventy year old elephant? Pictures of her emaciated body had gone viral on Facebook a few days ago.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Remember Tikiri, the Starving Elephant? She Has Now Collapsed and is Unable to Walk
Remember Tikiri, the starving seventy year old elephant? Pictures of her emaciated body had gone viral on Facebook a few days ago.
Loading...

Remember Tikiri, the starving seventy year old elephant? Pictures of her emaciated body had gone viral on Facebook a few days ago.

A Facebook page dedicated to the conservation of elephants had posted a picture of Tikiri, along with a detailed caption which specified the level of torture she'd been exposed to.

Tikiri had been forced to perform as part of a religious festival in Sri Lanka where she was required to walk for kilometres so that people could seek her blessings.

Her weak and frail body was enveloped in flashy costumes so as to hide the harsh reality underneath. Now the same foundation has posted an update about Tikiri, which is all the more heartbreaking.

The new picture posted shows the poor elephant lying on the ground due to exhaustion with numerous people surrounding her.

"Please pray for her. It is too tiring for her to walk and work. On the day we met her the vet said she is strong and Ok to walk ???. Some people are blind in their hearts, and care less to others. Look at this poor old girl who has fallen down and the whole world can see her," the post read.

How on earth is animal cruelty in the name of religion justified? The pictures are proof:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram