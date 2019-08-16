Remember Tikiri, the Starving Elephant? She Has Now Collapsed and is Unable to Walk

Remember Tikiri, the starving seventy year old elephant? Pictures of her emaciated body had gone viral on Facebook a few days ago.

A Facebook page dedicated to the conservation of elephants had posted a picture of Tikiri, along with a detailed caption which specified the level of torture she'd been exposed to.

Tikiri had been forced to perform as part of a religious festival in Sri Lanka where she was required to walk for kilometres so that people could seek her blessings.

Her weak and frail body was enveloped in flashy costumes so as to hide the harsh reality underneath. Now the same foundation has posted an update about Tikiri, which is all the more heartbreaking.

The new picture posted shows the poor elephant lying on the ground due to exhaustion with numerous people surrounding her.

"Please pray for her. It is too tiring for her to walk and work. On the day we met her the vet said she is strong and Ok to walk ???. Some people are blind in their hearts, and care less to others. Look at this poor old girl who has fallen down and the whole world can see her," the post read.

How on earth is animal cruelty in the name of religion justified? The pictures are proof:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.