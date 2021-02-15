Remember Vyasar Ganesan from Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking'? He Found a Partner in Pandemic

Indian Matchmaking, a reality show about Indians trying to find the ‘suitable’ match for themselves with the help of matchmaker Sima Tapariam courted controversy when it was released in July 2020. While many criticised it for the representation of arranged marriages, others felt that enough questions were not raised about the issues of caste, class and sexism asseen in the reality show. However, out of all those who appeared in the show, Vyasar Ganesan, the guidance counsellor from Austin, Texas, was loved by most of the viewers. Many hoped that Vyasar would find love and now,it seems that their prayers have finally been answered.

In an interview with NBC Asian America, Vyasar has revealed that he has started seeing someone during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing that they started dating through Zoom, Vyasar also revealed that Indian Matchmaking has played an important role in finding his girlfriend.

A cousin of Vyasar’s potential match saw him on the show and later messaged him on behalf of the girl. The two started dating shortly after that and the guidance counsellor shared now has Zoom dates with his girlfriend every Sunday and Wednesday.

Speaking about his experience at the reality show, Vyasar agreed that it has changed the way he looks at relationships. Expressing gratitude to the people he went out with, Vyasar said that the matchmaking process is about celebrating the ability to choose your partner, based on your preference.

Advising those who are looking for love on Valentine’s Day after a breakup, Vyasar said that people should be gentle with themselves. He said if they are not ready to start dating again, it would be hard to have a good time. He suggested that people should work hard to fix the issues with themselves first.

In the interview, Vyasar also shared that things have changed after he opened up about his father’s incarceration on the reality show. Many people known to the family expressed shock about the details. The 30-year-old counsellor said that he wanted to lay claims on the stories of his family before someone else did.