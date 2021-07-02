Remember 'Wink Girl' Priya Prakash Varrier? Young Actor Stuns Internet with Latest Photoshoot

Back in 2018, a wink shot in a film created waves across the country. Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after her wink clip from her debut film Oru Adaar Love went viral. The young star’s popularity reached new heights and made her the most-searched-for personality through Google in India that year.

Priya has once again grabbed headlines with her stunning portraits. The snapshots shared by the 21-year-old are from the latest photoshoot. She looks ravishing in the clicks and can be seen in a bold and glam avatar. Gazing straight into the camera with killer expressions, Priya is an absolute breathtaking vision. Her OOTD is also one of the reasons why fans cannot stop talking about her latest photographs. Priya is wearing a black ensemble with a plunging, risque neckline that merges into a halter neck. Her makeup is all things dramatic. She decided to make her look playful and visually appealing by going for blue smokey eyes with a prominent wing. She underplayed other elements of makeup to let her eyes do the most of the talking. Priya’s delicate yet sensual hairdo is complementing the whole mood of the frame.

While sharing some of the shots on Instagram, she credited her best friend for clicking the photos. She mentioned that he was also the makeup artist behind the look. “My best friend clicked my pictures," she wrote as she tagged her photographer friend in the post.

As soon as these pictures debuted online, netizens went gaga over the actress’ beauty. Many of her fans and followers flooded the comments space under the Instagram post to praise her bold look. The most common comments read, beautiful, stunning and drop-dead gorgeous. Others simply left fire and heart emojis.

For someone who actively follows the actress on Instagram, should not be surprised by Priya’s stunning look. She likes to treat her fans with some of her glamorous and captivating photographs, every once in a while. Last month, Priya dropped a series of her eye-catching self-portraits on Instagram.

Her last film outing was Check, co-starring Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh.

