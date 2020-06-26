Remembering 16-Year-Old Siya Kakkar Who Ruled TikTok With Her Infectious Energy

The untimely demise of Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar has sent her fans and video-sharing community in a state of grief and shock.

The 16-year-old content creator who hailed from New Delhi died by suicide on June 25 (Thursday).

Massively popular on the platform, the news of her death was confirmed by her manager Arun Sarin, who handled her business endorsements. "This must be due to something personal. Work-wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar," he said, according to a report in India Today.

Kakkar, in a span of nearly 3 years on TikTok, amassed over 1.5 million followers. The young star created a space for herself with her quirky dance and music videos.

From lip-syncing the songs of Emiway Bantai, Raftaar, to accurately recreating Shehnaz Gill's antics on reality show Bigg Boss, Kakkar carved her own niche on TikTok.

Kakkar posted her last video on Thursday.

While her first-ever video on the platform was uploaded back in 2017.



Photojournalist Viral Bhayani later took to Instagram to remember the young star. "Sad news. 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide. Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this (sic)," he wrote.

Actor Jay Bhanushali shared a video on Instagram condoling Kakkar's family.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police while investigating the suicide of 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar seized her cellphone and are trying to unlock it. The police hope to find some clue as to the reason for her taking the extreme step.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

