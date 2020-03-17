Remixing SRK Songs, Dancing: How Indians are Spending their Self-Distancing Time





As the deadly pandemic of coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate, more and more people are self-isolating themselves in their houses. While this is the best preventive measure that one can take in these times, but what remains undeniable is that it can get extremely boring as well.

So, people are making most of it by spending time with their family, making music and dance videos among other things.

In Italy, self-quarantined people have shared videos of people singing and dancing in their balconies, windows etc in an attempt to boost the morale.

Even till today all non-essential shops and services are closed in the country. Over 2,000 deaths have been recorded in Italy and over 27 thousand people have tested positive.

Meanwhile, Indians, who are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of self-isolation, too have come up with quite creative ways to deal with the deadly pandemic.

People have been making remix of Minister RamdasAthawale’s chant of ‘go corona’ to tweaking Shah Rukh Khan’s popular song ‘sunonasuno’ from the movie Chalte Chalte.

Many ways to deal with the anxiety about #coronavirus - including music. pic.twitter.com/IThACpyj5v — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) March 15, 2020





Got this on WA last night and I’m still laughing. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fjj7JOwTKc — Harpreet Singh (@Harry_Jerry) March 16, 2020

India has crossed the 120 mark for recording positive cases. Various parts of the country have shut educational institutions, cinema halls and clubs till the end of this month.