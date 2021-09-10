Remnants of 1000-Years-Old Church Discovered in Railway Excavation in UK

The United Kingdom is continuously expanding its railway network through the HS2 program, which links over 25 stations and 30 of Britain’s largest cities. But amid excavations, workers have stumbled upon a magnificent secret that was lying buried for thousands of years. The workers have found the archaeological remnants of a thousand-year-old church beneath the ground at Stoke, Mandeville. The discovery was made back in May 2021.

According to the BBC, the workers discovered the church when they were digging to lay down the railway track. This Norman Church is more than 1080 years old.

Experts say that this used to be an Anglo-Saxon church. As many as 40 excavators reached the site as soon as the reports of the remains spread. According to experts, the church fell into disrepair after a new church was constructed in the 1880s. It has also been uncovered that the burial ground of the church was in use for over 900 years, until at least 1908.

Earlier this year, around three thousand dead bodies were recovered from this site when the excavation work was being carried out. Speaking to the media, Helen Wass, the head of the HS2 heritage department said that workers were digging around for more remnants and that further excavation would “shine a light on what life was like” in the locality a thousand years ago.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here