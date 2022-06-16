Renovation Work at World's Highest Post Office in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Concludes

India is a hub of attraction for various tourists because of its diversity. The country has one of the world’s seven wonders — Taj Mahal. India, with its varied cultures, traditions, beliefs, and food is a perfect example of unity in diversity.

Apart from the aforementioned things, India also has a post office at a height of 14,567 feet above sea level. This makes the post office special, for it is at the world’s highest point, in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. Tourists who visit Spiti also make a trip to the world’s highest post office Hikkim. The post office is made up of old mud and multiple selfie points have also been developed outside the office.

Now, what is turning the attention again at the post office is the renovation work. The reconstruction work has been completed and it is shaped like a letter box now. Various pictures of the post office are being shared on social media. Officials present during the inauguration of the renovated post office at Hikkim said that they were now expecting more tourists in the area.

For Spiti natives, it is important to build social connections by sending postcards, and for the rest, they come to deposit money in their accounts. Villagers take it as a matter of pride that they are mailing their letters from the highest post office on Earth.

Hikkim was developed in 1983 and since then Rinchen Chhering, Post Master, has been running the operations in the post office. Cheering said, “The work is difficult as the mail is carried on foot.”

The post office is shut due to heavy snowfall in winter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.