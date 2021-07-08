Rent Out this Quirky 600-yr-old UK Apartment on Airbnb, But There is a 'Spooky' Catch

Airbnb rentals have become a popular choice for travelers looking for their own space, style and features when it comes for a place to stay. Designed to match with different sense of comfort, each Airbnb has special features to make it out from the rest and attract tourists. If you’re a history buff and seeking the most daring adventures and some goosebumps, then we might have the best Airbnb choice for you. A 600-year-old Airbnb in York, UK is best suited for the you and your family. The only catch that comes with it is the spookiness. However, it serves the best for the horror lover in you and your loved ones.

The Trembling Madness Apartments in the cathedral city of England are considered to be haunted by ghosts and situated behind ‘The House of Trembling Madness, Stonegate’, a pub in the city centre. The two luxury apartments, Old Gallery and The Haunted Mansion, provide a great view of the York Minister, a glorious Cathedral in the heart of the city. These are tucked in a hidden courtyard built on the remains of the first normal house built in York in 1180 AD.

If that’s not enough for the history and architecture admirers, the Madness Chamber is almost 650-years-old, made of timber framed medieval structure. The official website of the apartments states that while its history is unknown, there have been several cases of haunting reported by the previous guests, the Mirror reported.

The stay can accommodate four people on one king size bed and one double sofa, both the apartments are across two floors, and fitted with necessary products like WiFi, a washing machine, TV, and fridge. Personal care products like towels, bathrobes and snuggle down duvets are also provided and its costs from £110 (Rs 11000) to £200 (Rs 20000) per day.

The Old Gallery with a retro look is a ground floor studio flat with board games, books, films added for fun, whereas the Haunted Gallery comes with playstation, board games, books and computer for entertainment and a small outside yard for silence and peace. However, no pets are allowed on the property.

Sounds worth the scare, right?

