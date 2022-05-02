Rent This UK House at Just Rs 60,000, But its Bedroom is a Nightmare. Details Inside

Sheffield is a sprawling city in the English county of South Yorkshire. Recently, a studio flat, which was on rent in the city, has gone viral for its reasonable price.

The studio flat on the outskirts of Sheffield is available to rent for only £600 a month. This is approximately Rs 60,000 in Indian currency.

The studio flat boasts of a fabulous kitchen-diner and a separate bathroom. But there is one major flaw in the interior design of the flat. The sleeping arrangement of the studio flat is not ideal, to say the least.

The bed is situated directly above the hob and kitchen cabinets - and can only be accessed by climbing a narrow flight of stairs.

The person using the bed would likely bang his or her head to the ceiling and get injured if he or she attempts to sit upright.

It is worth mentioning that there is a handrail along the side of the mattress to ensure that the person sleeping doesn’t fall off the bed.

Interestingly, the studio apartment is advertised as “perfect for an individual or a couple".

The studio apartment has other features, including a mini dishwasher, plenty of cupboard space, a fireplace and easy access to famous pubs and restaurants.

