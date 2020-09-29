'Reopen Colleges, Libraries and Cinema Halls': What Indian Netizens Are Expecting from Unlock 5

With the fourth stage of lockdown drawing to an end, the Union Home Ministry will soon be announcing a slew of relaxations for October. Earlier, in a key development, the MHA had allowed metro trains to resume services.

The ministry had also said that more curbs would be eased in the coming days and activities would slowly be permitted in areas outside the containment zones. As industries look to make gains during the festival season, more relaxations are expected under Unlock 5.0 which will come into effect from October 1.

Previously, the Ministry of home affairs (MHA) had permitted public places like restaurants, malls and salons to resume operations. Under the Unlock 5.0 guidelines, more activities are expected to be allowed from October with social distancing norms in place. However, despite repeated requests by the Multiplex Association of India, the MHA has allowed only open-air theatres to be opened, from September 21. Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Saturday that cinema halls and open-air theatres will be allowed to operate in West Bengal from October 1 with a limited number of participants.

A decision on resumption of normal classes in schools and colleges was taken and students from Classes 9-12 were asked to attend schools from September 21 on a voluntary basis. The system is likely to continue during the next month. Universities and colleges have already commenced their admission examinations and the new academic year may start through the online mode.

As India awaits the new set of guidelines for Unlock 5, netizens have already begun speculating what could open and what will continue to remain closed during this phase. A majority of desi Twitterati have urged the government to reopen higher education institutes like colleges and universities so that they can continue with the curriculum. A few have also demanded the reopening of public libraries that have remained closed for over six months. Take a look:

Unlock 4.0 came into effect from September 1 and allowed the opening up of more activities outside the containment zones. Metro trains were also permitted to resume services in a graded manner from September 7. Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations were permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons and came into effect from September 21.