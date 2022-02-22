Reporter Covering Ukraine Crisis in Six Languages Leaves Netizens Wowed, Watch Video

The video of a journalist reporting from Kyiv in six languages is leaving netizens wowed. Philip Crowther, who is an International Affiliate Correspondent for the Associate Press, posted a video of him reporting in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. As the world follows the Russian-Ukraine crisis, the video of the reporter covering it in such a unique manner has caught the eye of the viewers. “There has been a war with Russian forces in east Donbas region for eight years now. But despite that the capital city of Kyiv is relatively calm,” Crowther is heard reporting in English.

Here is the video:

“Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German."

Users commended the language skills of the multilingual reporter.

“Jeez. Very good pronunciation no matter the language, almost without accent, very impressive."

Jeez. Very good pronunciation no matter the language, almost without accent, very impressive. https://t.co/xHhFtnE65P— 🇷🇺 Максим💫 🇸🇳 #Rafa21 (@RealMaks07001) February 22, 2022

“I love this so much. So so good to see something going viral because of real skill/talent/knowledge."

Advertisement

I love this so much. So so good to see something going viral because of real skill/talent/knowledge. https://t.co/peGCoccwLz— Jessica La Quinta Columnista (@JessicaM0rrigan) February 22, 2022

“I can barely keep my words straight in a single language. This is mind boggling."

I can barely keep my words straight in a single language. This is mind boggling. https://t.co/GjoxKIK58r— Ronald (@RonaldSayers_) February 22, 2022

“how is his accent SO GOOD IN ALL OF THEM this is multilingual journalism goals."

how is his accent SO GOOD IN ALL OF THEM this is multilingual journalism goals https://t.co/BLoi3AnueI— SophiA Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) February 22, 2022

“If I were him I’d be asking for a raise every 6 months just to see them beg me to stay."

If I were him I'd be asking for a raise every 6 months just to see them beg me to stay https://t.co/G1xFPOnw1i— Bane (@Sujodamystique) February 22, 2022

“Even a niche language like Luxembourgish. Impressive."

Even a niche language like Luxembourgish. Impressive. https://t.co/T97bVvXPZr— ZsoltSandor/ | zsoltsandor.eth (@zsoltsandor) February 22, 2022

Philip Crowther is a multilingual Washington DC-based TV and radio journalist. He covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs, and reports from around the world on breaking news stories. He was the president of the White House Foreign Press Group during the Trump transition and is a current member of the White House Correspondents’ Association with hard-pass access to the White House, says his website. He was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother.

In the meantime, the Kremlin said on Tuesday it remained open to all diplomatic contact over Ukraine and that Kyiv cutting ties with Moscow would worsen an already tense situation. “The Russian side remains open at all levels for diplomatic contacts… Everything depends on our opponents,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.