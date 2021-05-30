buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Reporter Left 'Bugged' after Insect Decides to Photobomb Live News Report
2-MIN READ

Reporter Left 'Bugged' after Insect Decides to Photobomb Live News Report

Photobombing cicada | Image credit: Twitter

Photobombing cicada | Image credit: Twitter

CNN reporter Manu Raju was preparing to give his byte, a large insect started crawling on his suit and making its way to his neck. The video capturing the incident has garnered 1.7 million views.

Live reporting can be challenging. Social media is flooded with videos of several journalists trying despite various odds. Most of these incidents are captured on camera because of the nature of their jobs. Journalists still continue to do their job even while facing challenges like the weather playing spoilsport, unexpected rude interruptions from passers-by or curious animals getting a bit too close.

Something like this happened recently when a journalist was reporting live from Washington. The incident got captured on video. As CNN reporter Manu Raju was preparing to give his byte, a large insect started crawling on his suit, making its way to his neck.

The aforementioned insect that shot to fame with the video was a cicada. The creature is known to stay underground for anything between 2 and17 years. In the video, one can see the journalist is initially unaware of the cicada’s presence on his suit. He only got to know about the insect once it reached his neck. As soon as he got to know about the creature, he instantly removed it from his body and in shock, he asked his colleagues if there were any more insects on his body or hair. Amidst peals of laughter, his colleagues reassured him that there were no insects. The now-viral video has received over 1.7 million views and nearly 47,000 likes within a few hours of uploading.

RELATED STORIES

Journalist Manu Raju shared the clip on his Twitter handle and captioned the post, mentioning about the unwelcomed visitor which tried crawling into his live shot.Many Twitter users responded to his post in the comment section and even reshared it. A lot of them appreciated Raju for his calm demeanour and presence of mind, while others nominated the capture as the best live shot animal moment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 30, 2021, 08:30 IST