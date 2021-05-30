Reporter Left 'Bugged' after Insect Decides to Photobomb Live News Report

Live reporting can be challenging. Social media is flooded with videos of several journalists trying despite various odds. Most of these incidents are captured on camera because of the nature of their jobs. Journalists still continue to do their job even while facing challenges like the weather playing spoilsport, unexpected rude interruptions from passers-by or curious animals getting a bit too close.

Something like this happened recently when a journalist was reporting live from Washington. The incident got captured on video. As CNN reporter Manu Raju was preparing to give his byte, a large insect started crawling on his suit, making its way to his neck.

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

The aforementioned insect that shot to fame with the video was a cicada. The creature is known to stay underground for anything between 2 and17 years. In the video, one can see the journalist is initially unaware of the cicada’s presence on his suit. He only got to know about the insect once it reached his neck. As soon as he got to know about the creature, he instantly removed it from his body and in shock, he asked his colleagues if there were any more insects on his body or hair. Amidst peals of laughter, his colleagues reassured him that there were no insects. The now-viral video has received over 1.7 million views and nearly 47,000 likes within a few hours of uploading.

It’s gonna come down to you vs @abbydphillip (lizard attack in Florida) vs. @joejohnscnn (a rodent of some kind outside the White House) for best live shot animal moment.— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) May 27, 2021

LOL, Manu! I have to say you really kept your cool. I think many other folks would have been like that Florida weatherman who saw a cockroach and flipped out!Those cicadas are no jokes. pic.twitter.com/mcGEmZuq2q — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 27, 2021

Journalist Manu Raju shared the clip on his Twitter handle and captioned the post, mentioning about the unwelcomed visitor which tried crawling into his live shot.Many Twitter users responded to his post in the comment section and even reshared it. A lot of them appreciated Raju for his calm demeanour and presence of mind, while others nominated the capture as the best live shot animal moment.

