Reporter Quits Job on Air after Winning Lottery Only to Find it Wasn't the Jackpot

Destiny seems to have played a cruel joke on Natalie Escuder, a reporter in a Spanish television channel.

On December 22, Natalia while covering the Spanish Christmas Lottery at the Teator Real de Madrid for her TV channel thought that she had hit the jackpot.

In a video footage released online, she could be seen rejoicing at the news of winning Spanish Christmas lottery in the middle of a live broadcast, where the names of the lottery winners are being announced. Quite naturally, Natalie could not contain her excitement and burst into celebrations surrounded by strangers during the live telecast.

In an unfortunate turn of events, she later got to know that the money won by her was only €5,000. The first prize was €4 million. The lottery is a tradition is Spain and happens once a year.

Ecstatic at the win, Natala had declared that she would not come to work from the next day. Footage uploaded on Twitter shows an over the moon Natalie holding the lottery ticket, with joyous tears in her eyes. With over 13700 likes, 5000 retweets, 2.3 million views the video had gone viral.

But later on, she realized that she has not won the big prize. Many viewers criticised her for giving the wrong information and celebrating on live TV. She was also accused of being unprofessional and she has apologised to viewers, according to BBC.

She went on to apologise on Twitter saying that she has been going through some difficult phase in her personal life; and indeed had plans to take some time off owing to a pre-planned vacation.

The lottery gave out a total of €2.24bn (£1.9bn) in prizes this year. €400,000 (£335,000) is the value of the first prize known as El Gordo (The Fat One).

