Reporter’s Incredible On-air Reaction as Australia Qualifies for World Cup is Pure Gold

Sports have a unique way of bringing people together. In the do-or-die World Cup qualifying playoff against Peru, the Australian men’s football team, also known as Socceroos, secured their place after goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne’s heroics in the penalty shootout. As the crowds cheered for the team, sports reporter Tony Armstrong could not control his emotions. A video shared by ABC Australia shows how Tony blended in with the crowd as he too celebrated the team’s entry into the Qatar World Cup 2022. The video shows Tony jumping in with the enthused football crowd. As he danced and screamed to express his jubilation, the correspondents on the other side of the line could be heard laughing and enjoying Tony’s rare break.

Social media users have reacted to the viral television moment. One of the users commented, “All TV crosses on the ABC News Channel should have this energy from now on.” In the following tweet he wrote, “Solving the energy crisis by plugging this clip into the power grid.”

Solving the energy crisis by plugging this clip into the power grid — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) June 13, 2022

Appreciating Tony’s unique and real reporting style, a user wrote, “Tony is a national treasure and brings a genuine warmth and authenticity to what he does. Sport should unite us and give us joy. Tony embodies that in how he reports and discusses both the good and the bad of what’s happening.”

@Tonaaayy_ is a national treasure and brings a genuine warmth & authenticity to what he does. Sport should unite us and give joy. Tony embodies that in how he reports & discusses both the good and the bad of what’s happening. — Col B (@ColinBo48001482) June 14, 2022

Another said, “That’s enthusiasm that you never want to curb.”

That's enthusiasm that you never want to curb. — Caitriona Prendergast (@CaitrionaPrend1) June 14, 2022

In another video, Tony could be seen celebrating with the zestful crowd when a football fan takes away his scarf. Tony is seen exclaiming as he realised that the scarf had been taken away from his neck. The reporter also mentioned that it was his mother’s scarf as he goes after the fan. News Breakfast shared the video on Twitter and added to the caption, “When Socceroos fans get carried away and nick the hand-knitted scarf your mum gave you – live on TV.” In a recent update, ABC Australia reporter Michael Rowland did share that Tony managed to get his scarf back.

Australian football fans are all praise for Andrew Redmayne who is a substitute goalkeeper. Indeed Redmayne was brought into the fray by Australia head coach Graham Arnold just benore the penalties. This was a big risk by the manager but how well did that pay off. Redmayne danced on the goal line and waved his hands to distract Peru’s Alex Varela who took the penalty kick. The Australian goalie that sprung to his right to stop perhaps the most important shot of his life. And with that Redmayne is part of Australia’s football folklore.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.