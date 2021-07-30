WATCH: Man Plays With Giant Snakes, Video Goes Viral

What would be your first reaction if you come across a snake? Most people would be afraid and scream even on spotting a small snake. But, there are a few who are not afraid of reptiles and rather play with them. Reptile enthusiast Brian Barczyk is one of them. Recently, he shared a video on his Instagram page in which he can be seen playing with some huge snakes.

Barczyk seems to be very comfortable around them as he feeds them with the help of a spoon. It seems these reptiles too, have no intention of harming him as they wrap around his body and play along. Barczyk considers these snakes as his family. As he picks up one huge snake, he recalls how easily he used to do it earlier, but now the reptile has gained an enormous amount of weight and he has to struggle a lot in order to lift it on his shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R I A N B A R C Z Y K (@snakebytestv)

In the caption of the post, Barczyk wrote that he is very happy he could bring all his “giant snakes” in one clip. People have expressed shocking reactions on his post while many others have appreciated his genuine love and care for the reptiles. The video has been viewed by more than 23,000 people till now.

Barczyk has been collecting snakes since 1989. He has even formed an organisation called The Reptile Army. He has rescued many snakes. He often keeps sharing videos with these reptiles on social media which are much liked by his followers. His love for snakes is not just a hobby. He even works at a reptile zoo, The Reptarium, which is located in Utica city in the US state of Michigan. This zoo is known to be home to thousands of reptiles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here