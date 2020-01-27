Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Republic Day 2020: 2,471 People Take 'Plank Challenge' In Mumbai, Create Guinness World Record

The day became all the more special after 2,471 people congregated at Mumbai's MMRDA grounds creating a Guinness World Record.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
India celebrated its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. The day became all the more special after 2,471 people congregated at Mumbai's MMRDA grounds creating a Guinness World Record by taking up the plank challenge as part of the #PlankForIndia initiative. The event saw several celebrities, including actor Anil Kapoor, sportspersons Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, Sunil Chhetri and others participating in it.

The new record created on Republic Day 2020 at the second edition of Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon event in Mumbai broke the earlier record created during the same event hosted in Pune, Maharashtra in 2019. The earlier record witnessed 2,353 people together holding the abdominal plank position for a minute (60 seconds).

According to a report by The Indian Express, Anil Kapoor, who is also a fitness enthusiast, said that he was "extremely delighted" to be a part of the new Guinness World Record. He added that the initiative will not only support aspiring athletes but will also encourage healthy living, demonstrating that a daily fitness routine can commence with a "simple plank!"

Plank is considered to be one of the best exercises for the abdomen and help in lose calorie. Apart from burning fat around the abdomen area, plank exercise also gives improved posture, flexibility, firm tummy, increases metabolism, reduces back pain, and enhances bone and joint health apart from boosting mood and relieving stress to the person performing it regularly. Plank also helps to stabilize, balance and power the body.

