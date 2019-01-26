English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Republic Day Surprise: Dhoni Stumps Ross Taylor, Desi Twitter Says Jai Ho with Memes
While players like Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma all had a hand in crafting India's victory, it was MS Dhoni's "magic hands", which stumped Ross Taylor, that were the high point of the game.
(AFP)
An all-round show by the Indian batsmen backed up by a four-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav helped India record their second successive win as they thumped New Zealand by 90 runs in the second One-Day International at Bay Oval in Tauranga on January 26, which also marked our nation's 70th Republic Day.
While players like Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma all had a hand in crafting India's victory, it was MS Dhoni's "magic hands", which stumped Ross Taylor, that were the high point of the game. Taylor was undone by a piece of brilliance from behind the stumps by Dhoni who inflicted a quick stumping to send the batsman packing for 22. Taylor raised his foot for barely a second and Dhoni pounced, stumping the batsman with unbelievable speed.
While Indian fans celebrated the sweet moment of victory, they were also nearly as fast as the former skipper in sending out memes to the world. Here's just a taste of some of the off-field shenanigans.
Lighting fast @msdhoni does it again....— Balaji K (@balagkrishh5) January 26, 2019
3G..... 4G.... 5G and dhoni-G
Ross taylor got stumped of micro second....#NZvIND#Dhoni#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uOzcNF5QnF
Ross Taylor Be Like #INDvNZ #NZvIND #msdhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/cI2gLLyHJK— SIR CHAHAL (@SirChahal) January 26, 2019
Dhoni Vs Ross Taylor 😉— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) January 26, 2019
Then And Now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gIrKZegOM2
How Ross Taylor see's Dhoni...@msdhoni #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/9FmyEYI4OY— Mayur (@yeahokigetit) January 26, 2019
Ross Taylor Be Like 😅🚶 pic.twitter.com/XeIpNudHMD— Ɱυᴋι ツ (@Being_Avatar) January 26, 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
