Republic Day Surprise: Dhoni Stumps Ross Taylor, Desi Twitter Says Jai Ho with Memes

Dhoni Vs Ross Taylor 😉

Then And Now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gIrKZegOM2 — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) January 26, 2019

Ross Taylor Be Like 😅🚶 pic.twitter.com/XeIpNudHMD — Ɱυᴋι ツ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ (@Being_Avatar) January 26, 2019

An all-round show by the Indian batsmen backed up by a four-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav helped India record their second successive win as they thumped New Zealand by 90 runs in the second One-Day International at Bay Oval in Tauranga on January 26, which also marked our nation's 70th Republic Day.While players like Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma all had a hand in crafting India's victory, it was MS Dhoni's "magic hands", which stumped Ross Taylor, that were the high point of the game. Taylor was undone by a piece of brilliance from behind the stumps by Dhoni who inflicted a quick stumping to send the batsman packing for 22. Taylor raised his foot for barely a second and Dhoni pounced, stumping the batsman with unbelievable speed.While Indian fans celebrated the sweet moment of victory, they were also nearly as fast as the former skipper in sending out memes to the world. Here's just a taste of some of the off-field shenanigans.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.