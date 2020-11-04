Republican State Legislative Candidate Wins Seat in US Elections Despite Dying of Covid-19 in October

In a bizarre incident, a Republican candidate running for the state legislature in the state of North Dakota, United States, has won his election despite having passed away due to Covid-19 complications in October.

David Andahl, 55, bismark, North Dakota, died due to complications arising for coronavirus in October. His death came as a shock after the state legislative candidate who beat longtime incumbent and target of Gov. Doug Burgum to win the June primary. And now, Andahl, along with Republican Dave Nehrig, have won the elections.

The Bismark district gets to choose two representatives. Both Andahl and fellow District 8 House candidate Nehring managed to win the Republican endorsements as well as nominations by voters in order to defeat Rep. Jeff Delzer, one of North Dakota's most powerful and popular lawmakers as well as the Chairman of the House of Appropriations Committee, Fox9.com reported.

As per the report, the deceased Andahl won 35 percent of votes to win the seat. The June primary drew the attention of Burgum, a Republican, who gave more than $1.8 million to a political action committee that successfully targeted Delzer’s seat.

Delzer did not advance to the Nov. 3 general election, and he told the Bismarck Tribune earlier that he thought the governor’s influence in the race wasn’t right.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)