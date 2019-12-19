Rescue Team Finally Captures Mysterious 'Cowboy' Pigeon and Removes Its Hat

Remember, the cowboy hat wearing pigeons of Las Vegas, who became a sensation on social media. It turns out that the hats were glued to the birds.

The birds were nicknamed Chuck Norris and Coolamity Jane by netizens. On Wednesday, ‘Chuck Norris’ was rescued by rescued animal welfare organisation Lofty Hopes, CNN reported.

Lofty hopes posted an update on its Facebook page saying, “We captured Cluck Norris today. Still on the stake out for Coolamity Jane.”

Lofty Hopes co-founder, Mariah Hillman, said it seemed the hats had been attached to the pigeons' heads. The hat was removed from the pigeon’s head with the help of a veterinarian.

On Tuesday, Lofty Hopes had said another pigeon had been spotted wearing a black hat. Today, it said the third pigeon Billie has also been rescued and his cap has been removed.

An image of the hat-wearing pigeons had surfaced last week and taken social media by storm. While most people were amused, there were some who raised concerns and pointed out that the hats were not falling off.

Hillman had then said, “Humans basically just need to keep their hands off animals. It is their life. They have the right to live free from harm.”

