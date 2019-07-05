Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rescued Jumbo Gets Massive Cake from NGO to Celebrate 5 Years of Freedom

The video which has garnered over 4 thousand views saw netizens congratuating Raju on his freedom and commending the work done by the NGO.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
Raju, the elephant who spent 50 years in captivity, was rescued by an NGO in 2014. On Thursday, the elephant, who celebrated five years of his freedom, saw Wildlife SOS organise a ceremony that treated him with a 'healthy cake' to commemorate his fifth rescue anniversary.

The Elephant Conservation & care centre in Mathura got a cake made for him filled with his favourite fruits including mangoes and watermelon. Reportedly, an elated Raju devoured the cake in minutes.

The video which has garnered over 4 thousand views saw netizens congratuating Raju on his freedom and commending the work done by the NGO.

One user posted, "God bless all of you at wsos for the amazing work you do in rescuing animals in captivity. It’s heartwarming to see Raju looking so happy with all the love care and attention he is getting. After many years of abuse by different owners. At last he is able to be an elephant with no holds barred," while another wrote, "My sweet Raju, I cried when I saw you crying when they removed the spiked chains from your legs when you were rescued! Now I cry tears of joy to see you so happy as you celebrate five years of freedom and love! Wildlife SOS does amazing work rescuing and caring for so many wild animals, and I’m glad I’m able to support them every month!"

A third posted, "Love this! To all those who are a part of Wildlife SOS, you are wonderful souls!" While a fourth wrote, "5 years of freedom. Thank you #wildlifesos For all you do."

According to a story published in The Indian Express, Dr Yaduraj Khadpekar, a veterinary officer who led Raju's rescue operation said, ""The first time I laid eyes on Raju, I was shocked to see him living in such detrimental conditions. He had spiked chains on his feet that were digging into his flesh, and his body was riddled with scars and painful abscesses."

However, the new video bears testimony to the fact that Raju is perhaps enjoying his life as a free pachyderm as he relishes the independence cake that the volunteers at the NGO must have so lovingly made.

