Rescued Stray Dog Has an Adorable Maternity Photoshoot to Encourage Animal Welfare

Maternity photoshoots have become a common tradition among people. Capturing moments of mother and father while they are expecting a baby makes lifetime memories for the couple and the baby who is going to arrive.

But have you ever heard of a maternity shoot for a dog mother? A dog lover who rescued a pregnant dog from the streets arranged a maternity photoshoot for the mother-to-be just a couple of days after rescuing her.

Teacher Caitie Evers found the dog Lily-Mae on the streets when the latter was pregnant. She decided to have this maternity photoshoot for the dog to encourage animal welfare and because it would be fun, reported Metro.

Belonging to the breed of a golden retriever, Lily-Mae was wearing a floral tiara during the photoshoot. She posed with her rescuer Caitie for the pictures.

In one of the pictures, Lily-Mae was dressed in pink while in another one, Caitie held a mock sonogram of the dog mother.

A person commenting on Lily Mae’s photos said, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!” while another commenter said, “I can’t love this enough!”

Lily-Mae’s maternity photoshoot was done by a friend of Caitie, Shauna Kiely who is a photographer and shares her work on Instagram. The two friends and Lily-Mae went to a local park and shot some pictures.

She gave birth to eight puppies three days after being rescued by Caitie. Lily-Mae will be adopted permanently by a family once she completely recovers. All of her eight puppies will also be adopted.

Speaking about rescuing Lily-Mae, Caitie said that they were lucky to have the found dog when they did otherwise the pups she delivered would have not survived on the streets.

The report says that the young teacher who has saved 195 dogs since 2014 is passionate about dogs and wants to do whatever possible to make them happy.

Caitie said that there are a million stray dogs in Houston, Texas, the place where she belongs. “Life on the streets for a pregnant dog would be incredibly tough,” she said.

All of the dogs that Caitie has rescued have been given to adoptive families.

Houston has 2.3 million people and more than a million stray dogs. Recently, stray dogs from Houston were sent to Minnesota so that they could get a better home. In Minnesota, there is not an overpopulation of dogs and there are more people willing to adopt them.