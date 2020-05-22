Rescuers Struggle to Save Birds, Animals Left Injured and Homeless after Cyclone Amphan

(Warning: Disturbing images below)

Cyclone Amphan has wreaked havoc in West Bengal, Orissa and neighbouring Bangladesh taking the death toll to least 80.

As the states lie devastated, trying hard to cope up with the aftermath of the cyclone, it is imperative to take a note of the many birds and animals who have been stranded, killed and rendered homeless due to the felling of innumerable trees and uprooted landscapes.

The National Disaster Relief Fund in its recent statement said that "the rescue of animals, along with humans, during any natural disaster is part of the operations mandate of the NDRF."

“The response teams of NDRF are on the ground. They are working in Cyclone shelters and going to villages in the states to help the people and the animals in the area. The teams are also working to save cattle and livestock and helping on the resettlement of cattle and livestock,” said Director-General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), S N Pradhan, while addressing a press briefing on Wednesday.

Social media went abuzz with terrifying images that showed the battered condition of the states. Many disturbing images of animals and birds lying dead surfaced too, showing the extent of damage incurred.





Yesterday's photo after "Amphan Cyclone"(the photos are collected from facebook). Pray for West Bengal 🙏😞. Hope everything will be same as before. But I am deeply saddened by the loss of life of humans, animals and birds. Let them be good wherever they are 🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭

#CycloneAmphan destroyed everything. 76 people died in my state more than a million trees have fallen. Countless animals birds reptiles died. Here's the moment of hope, thank goodness she's rescued and her mother feeding her every hour. #WestBengal

