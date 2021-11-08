Research Shows Brain Continues to Function for Few Moments Even After Decapitation

You must have seen in the movies that the kings and emperors of old age used to execute a prisoner by beheading with an axe, sword, knife, or machete. And now, many terrorists upload videos of beheadings on social media to spread panic.

Just thinking about the total separation of the head from the body creates body tremors.

However, do you know that even after decapitation, people remain conscious, there is still life left in the body for a few moments? Let’s understand the reason behind this.

Research has shown that after decapitation there is still activity in the brain for 4 to 30 seconds. The decapitated head even blinks, changes expressions, and even attempts to speak. According to doctors, brain cells, neurons remain alive for some time, due to which the brain remains active. But after a few moments, the cells start dying and the brain also loses its life.

According to the report of The Conversation website, in the year 1905, French physician Dr Gabriel Beaurieux did a unique experiment on a dead person. Beaurieux believed that he had communicated with prisoner Henri Languille after the execution by beheading.

The doctor Writing of his experience wrote, “I said ‘Languille’ in a very loud voice. I saw that his eyelids slowly raised, just like in normal life, when people come out of their thoughts, their eyelids rise.”

The study by Beaurieux surprised everyone. Scientists rarely get the opportunity to do such research on humans, but to take a step further into investigating consciousness the researchers in 2011 performed animal decapitation on rats in the Netherlands and found that their heads live for a few moments after beheading.

In the experiment, an abnormal brain wave was detected with the help of Electroencephalography, EEG. Scientists said that consciousness remains until a few moments after the head is severed from the body.

