Researcher Claims Four 'Alien Civilisations' in the Milky Way Could Attack Earth

As per a researcher, there are four extraterrestrial civilisations in the Milky Way that could attack planet earth. Alberto Caballero, a PhD student at the University of Vigo in Spain said that he pinpointed the exact source of the “WoW Signal”, which was detected in 1977, reported Vice News. His research is considered to be more of a “thought experiment.” His paper titled “Estimating the Prevalence of Malicious Extraterrestrial Civilizations,” is aimed to warn other scientists and put a number to the civilizations that could possibly revert to the messages are beign sent out. He also counted the number of invasions that have happened on Earth – including the Wow Signal.

He then applied this to the estimated number of exoplanets in the Milky Way. As per his calculations, the number of civilisations that could possibly invade our planet is four. He has also warned scientists to use caution in using the practice of Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence (METI).

While speaking to Vice, he said, “I did the paper-based only on life as we know it. We don’t know the mind of extraterrestrials. An extraterrestrial civilization may have a brain with a different chemical composition and they might not have empathy or they might have more psychopathological behaviours.”

“I found this way to do [the study], which has limitations because we don’t know the mind of what aliens would be like,” he added.

