Researcher Discovers New Species of Butterfly Called Chocolate-Bordered Fritter in Sikkim

Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, a researcher who enjoys watching butterflies, has identified a new species of it called the ‘Chocolate-bordered Flitter’ in Dzongu, Sikkim. The scientific name for this new butterfly species is Zographetus dzonguensis, and it was named after Dzongu in North Sikkim, where it was discovered.

Krushnamegh Kunte, Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, Tarun Karmakar, and Dipendra Nath Basu were among the researchers who researched the species published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Zootaxa on December 1.

According to the findings, males and females have slightly different physical appearances, as well as slightly different interior characteristics. In overall colouration and appearance, the Chinese species Zographetus Pangi in Guangdong, and Zographetus hainanensis in Hainan, are similar to the Chocolate-bordered Flitter, although the spotting patterns are slightly different. The Sikkim species’ chocolate-brown dots on the hindwing are smaller, and the white spots on the forewing are similarly more pronounced.

After 2015, this is the second butterfly species from the Northeast to be discovered by scientists. Krushnamegh Kunte, who is also the co-author of this research, discovered the banded kit in Namdapha.

“We have not done genetic studies yet but we hope to do them next year, once we are fully functional as the pandemic winds down,” Dr Kunte told The Hindu.

