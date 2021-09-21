Researchers Crack Mystery Behind Mechanism That Makes Plants Zombies

A team of researchers from the Hogenhout group at the John Innes Centre has unlocked the mystery of the mechanism behind the slowdown of aging process triggered by bacterial parasites. The team worked in collaboration with Sainsbury Laboratory, Wageningen University, Norwich, Academia Sinica, Taiwan and the Research Centre in the Netherlands.

Parasites live off their host plants, using the nutrients and proteins that the plant generates. However, in some cases, the aging process is slowed down to an extent where the plants become similar to a zombie. The plants are only alive enough to host the bacterial parasites and discontinue reproduction. The parasites manipulate the plants to a mechanistic level so that they act as a perfect host to the these creatures. Earlier, researchers used to struggle to understand this hijack of development and growth of the plants.

According to the new study, the protein known as SAP05 causes the reprogramming of the development of plants and belongs to a notorious category of microbes. Once they enter the system, these microorganisms break down the protein structures of the key growth regulators resulting in abnormal growth and the development of branch-like structures called ‘Witches’ Broom.’

“Phytoplasmas are an amazing example that could show how the reach of genes not only affects the plant but also the surrounding environment of the organism. Our findings throw an enlightening perspective over the molecular mechanism and can help the world solve a major problem related to food productions,” said Professor Saskia Hogenhout, the corresponding author of the study, in a press release.

According to researchers, the study can offer new ways to protect crops from threatening diseases that can greatly hinder the food production process. By analyzing the structure of the protein and tweaking the amino acids, researchers can devise a durable resilience system for the protection of crops from the effects of SAP05.

Interestingly, the growth protein structures that are found in plants are also present in animals. Scientists also researched the effects of the SAP05 on the insects that help carry these notorious bacteria from one plant to another. The study churned out negative results on any effects of the SAP05 on insects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here