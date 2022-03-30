Researchers Develop a New Efficient Way to Measure Soil Organic Carbon

Facilitating the process of measuring the amount of soil organic carbon (SOC), researchers have come up with a new estimation strategy. According to a report published in the Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment, Illinois, there is more carbon stored in the earth than the atmosphere. A major part of this carbon is organic and known as the soil organic carbon.

Experts believe that measuring the amount of SOC in agriculture fields is essential because this carbon gets released into the atmosphere due to agricultural practices. This contributes to climate change and increases the presence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Traditionally, SOC is measured using soil sampling with the help of analyses in labs. But, the process is not considered accurate enough. It gets difficult to determine which locations should be sampled or how many samples are needed to get an accurate measurement.

However, in a recent study conducted by the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) SMARTFARM Project, researchers have evaluated new estimation strategies to measure SOC more accurately. The SMARTFARM project is a program that aims to develop a precise solution to measure greenhouse gas emissions and change in SOC due to production of crops.

According to co-author and professor of crop sciences DoKyoung Lee, the researchers took “225 soil samples at 3 samples per acre at one of the SMARTFARM sites.” The researchers approached the problems of the number of soil samples needed and choosing the location for the soil samples. Solving this, researchers found that they can make use of publicly available soil surveys and satellite imagery to select the soil sample locations.

This, according to researchers, should reduce the number of samples needed while helping in achieving an accuracy of about 28%.

Highlighting the significance of the study, co-author Andrew Margenot said that it “offers a strategy to increase accuracy, supporting cost optimising of sampling methods.” Research scientist in the Agroecosystem Sustainability Centre (ASC), Eric Potash, claimed that the findings of the study can be used to evaluate more strategies in future.

Currently, the research team is collecting data from various fields in order to test the ability to generalise their findings. In addition, they are also developing a software tool to make the improved sampling method available to other researchers and farmers as well.

