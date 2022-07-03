Researchers Discover Fossil of 'Bear Dog' Species That Roamed France 12 Million Years Ago

A fossilised lower jawbone was recently discovered from the Pyrenees Mountain range in southern France that hints at the existence of a new species of Bear Dog. These powerful predators roamed the lands of what is now marked as France, roughly 12 million years ago.

Bear Dogs used to have extremely lethal jaws capable enough of tearing flesh from the bones. The lower jawbone found by researchers concretize the lethality of these predators and also highlight the wide prevalence of the dogs across the globe. As per reports, bear dogs pranced the areas of Asia, Southern Africa, North America, and Europe. The research was published in PeerJ.

The fossil roughly 8 inches long, was discovered by Bastien Mennecart, a palaeontologist at the Natural History Museum of Basel. He led an international team that shares the credit for finding and analysing the prehistoric jawbone. The researchers have named the new species of carnivore Tartarocyon, based on a one-eyed giant creature found in the Basque mythology.

Floreal Sole, the palaeontologist who named the discovered species and co-authored the research paper, said that the most prominent feature of the fossil are the teeth. According to a Live Science report, the presence of a fourth lower premolar, which was never seen in previous specimens, indicated that the fossil belonged to a new species.

The newly spotted molar points at the varied ability to attack its prey. In addition, it also contributes to researchers’ efforts to carve out a trajectory of their evolution and compare it with other species in the family. With the find, the researchers also expect an increased geographic distribution of the Amphicyonidae, the scientific name for Bear Dogs.

The aspect of geographical distribution comes into the spotlight due to the fact that this is the first Amphicyonidae fossil to be found in the Pyrenees Mountain range which suggests that bear dogs roamed more widely than expected across Europe.

