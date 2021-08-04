Researchers from the Public Research Institute for History, Archaeology and Heritage (PRIHAH) have discovered gastropod fossils of snails dating back to 6.5 crore years in Ginnedhari Forest Range of Asifabad district in Telangana. The snail-like species has been identified as Physa Tirpolensis. After the discovery, the archaeologist and historians have demanded a fossil park in the district. The was led by general secretary of the organization, MA Srinivasan.

“There were plans to set up a fossil park in this area but it did not materialise. The government must consider the idea and take it up,” he told The News Minute.

Srinivasan said that eminent palaeontologist and retired deputy director-general of Geological Survey of India (GSI) Chakilam Venugopal Roa confirmed the existence of snails and examined the fossils collected by the PRIHAH team. “The lake had existed around 6,50,00,000 years ago and that region might have been overlaid by lava. These snails, including many other life forms, were embedded in the mud, and in the course of time, it got silicified and transformed into fossils," added Srinivasan.

In addition, the discovery of 6.5 crore-year-old fossil indicates that there are many other life forms that can be found in Asifabad. Three decades ago, similar gastropod fossils were discovered by GSI K Ayyasamy at Terpole village of Sangareddy district. The gastropod snails belong to genus physa. These snails have coils in the clockwise direction with the aperture always open on the right side. But what makes Physa Tirpolensis an exception is that its coil is anti-clockwise and the aperture opens on the left.

According to sources, a team of PRIHAH had also identified many other specimens of wood fossils at the same site and many microfossils of algae. Recently the team discovered a limestone cave in Asifabad with prehistoric tools.

