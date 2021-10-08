Researchers Find Algal Bloom Lethal for Marine Life in Alaskan Arctic Ocean

According to the general perception, the effect of climate change on the arctic region is the melting of glaciers. Although it is enough to raise alarm, there are other ill effects that harm the ecosystem from within. A team of researchers at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), have discovered arguably the largest algae cyst bed ever seen in the northern Alaskan Arctic Ocean. The toxic cyst bed is roughly 1000 kilometers in length and more than 320 kilometers in breadth. Although algae on the ocean floors are good for the marine ecosystem’s health, some species of algae produce neurotoxins that can prove to be extremely dangerous for marine life as well as humans. The species that are prevalent in this case is Alexandrium catenella, which is the world’s most dangerous and widespread toxic algae species. Researchers believe that there is a significant possibility of a toxic bloom triggered by the cysts of the A. catenella algae, which will be lethal for multiple marine species.

The toxins are consumed by fish, which then becomes a bridge for life-threatening diseases to jump out of the ocean to human bodies. The algae are located in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas. The civilization based in the vicinity is solely dependent on fish and seabirds for their nourishment, which is why the existence of algae is a matter of grave concern.

“We have known about human and marine wildlife health risks associated with Alexandrium and its toxins in Alaskan waters for a long time, but these results show increased potential for massive and recurrent toxic blooms of this species as a news hazard for Alaska’s Arctic” Don Anderson, WHOI senior scientist and co-leader of the study, said in a press release. “As the climate has warmed, local heating of ice-free waters and an increased influx of warmer freshwater from the Pacific Ocean Belt have resulted in the proliferated growth of algae in the ocean waters,” said Bob Pickart, WHOI oceanographer and co-leader of the study.

