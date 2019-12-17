Researchers Fool Facial Recognition Systems in Banks and Airports Using 3-D Printed Masks

Facial recognition driven by artificial intelligence is infallible, right? Apparently not. And all it took was a 3-D printed mask.

While facial recognition technology is considered one of the most reliable means of identification and has been adapted by security systems across industries and establishments, researchers recently found that all it took to fool the software was a 3-D printed mask.

Researchers working with AI firm Kneron tested the experiment with facial recognition systems at establishments such as border security, airports, banks, and other institutions in three different continents including China, one of the world leaders when it comes to implementation of AI.

All it takes to fool facial recognition at airports and border crossings is a printed mask, researchers found https://t.co/42ymWrzYZI #fintech #biometrics pic.twitter.com/n294lfUUmw — Chris Gledhill (@cgledhill) December 13, 2019

They wore a 3-D printed mask resembling another person's face to trick security at Schiphol Airport, the largest airport in the Netherlands' as well as a border crossing checkpoint in China, Business Insider reported. They even managed to fool the AI software used by Alibaba and WeChat.

At Shipol, the team used just a photo of another person on a phone to trick the sensor, Fortune reported.

This raises serious concerns about the dependence on facial recognition as the final frontier of security against threats like bank fraud or worse. In a statement following the release of the experiment's data, Kneron CEO Albert Liu said that these issues can be taken care of if firms installing the AI software would upgrade to better systems.

"Technology providers should be held accountable if they do not safeguard users to the highest standards...There are so many companies involved that it highlights an industry-wide issue with substandard facial recognition tech," Liu said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.