Researchers in Prague Convert Water Into Shiny Gold-like Metal: 'Science Can be Fun'

Scientists or researchers can be called modern-day alchemists. They create things or perform experiments that seem mystical but are purely an interaction of atoms or molecules. Researchers at the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, have done something that only alchemists in the folklores could do. They turned a water droplet into a shiny, golden metallic blob. This miraculous sight lasted for a few seconds, but it amounted to a massive achievement for the researchers.

Almost Impossible to Achieve This Feat on Earth

In theory, most materials can become metallic under very high pressure. The atoms are so tightly packed that they begin to share their outermost electrons, making the material a conductor of electricity, similar to copper or iron. However, such high pressure is inconceivable in a lab.

Geophysicists postulate that, massive planets like Uranus or Neptune foster water in a metallic state and have enormous atmospheric pressure and that extremely high pressure can turn metallic hydrogen into a superconductor, i.e., able to conduct electricity with zero resistance. To quantify, such high pressure will have to around 15 million atmospheres of pressure.

How Did They Do It?

Building up to the co-study done by Pavel Jungwirth, a physical chemist at the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, researchers found an alternative way. Rather than depending on such high pressure, they resorted to alkali metals in Group 1 of the periodic elements, i.e., Sodium and Potassium. It is because these metals tend to donate their outermost electron. Therefore, if doped with an electron, the alkali metallic water solution would give the same result, even though for a few seconds.

If you can’t turn water into gold like a good alchemist would, this might be the next best thing. https://t.co/eGOJa2gKbI— nature (@Nature) July 30, 2021

But there was one hindrance in the experiment. Alkali metals react explosively with water. To counter this, the researchers had to cautiously achieve a state that slows the reaction and doesn’t explode. To do that, the researchers filled a syringe with both alkali metals, since these metals are liquid at room temperature, and placed it in a vacuum chamber. After that, they formed a drop with the syringe, which was then exposed to a small amount of water vapour. As soon as the water condensed on the droplet, the electron, along with positive metallic ions, diffused into the water, turning it into a golden layer.

In conversation with Nature, Jungwirth said, “It was almost as amazing as discovering a new element. It was a refreshing break from his day job and reminded me that Science can be fun.” He further added, “It is not something you can get a grant money for, but something you can do on the weekends.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here