Researchers to Study Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on the Wildlife

The novel coronavirus pandemic has not only drastically changed the lives of human beings but has also had a significant impact on animals as well.

Now, in order to understand how the pandemic has impacted wildlife, a team of United Kingdom-based researchers are going to track how wildlife was before the pandemic, during the pandemic and after the pandemic.

According to a report published in the BBC, the main aim of this research is to study the Anthropause. The impact according to the researchers will help the world understand ways in which all beings can share the “increasingly crowded planet”.

The research published in Nature.com states, “Reduced human mobility during the pandemic will reveal critical aspects of our impact on animals, providing important guidance on how best to share space on this crowded planet.”

Professor Christian Rutz of University of St Andrews, who is a part of the researching team, told the BBC, “There is a really valuable research opportunity here, one that's been brought about by the most tragic circumstances, but it's one we think we can't afford to miss”.



He further emphasised on how this research is going to help in the coming times. He stated that the scientific knowledge which they have gained during this devastating crisis will allow them to develop innovative strategies for sharing space on this increasingly crowded planet. The strategy will be beneficial for both wildlife and humans.

Professor Jim Smith from the University of Portsmouth who is also part of the team mentions, “At great economic and human cost, Covid and Chernobyl forced us to push the pause button on our environmental damage. Stopping some of those impacts altogether will be hard, but will be helped by what we can learn from these extreme events.”