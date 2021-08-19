When markets are decked up ahead of Raksha Bandhan, a women self-help-group (SHG) named ‘Jeevika Didis’ in Bihar’s Purnia district has sent handmade akhis to the President and Prime Minister of the country. The SHG members said that the mulberry silk, which the akhis are made of, were drawn from cocoons to show the purity of Resham ki Dori. Raksha Bandhan is a popular tradition in India, which is observed as the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shraavana. On this day sisters of all ages tie a talisman called the akhi around the wrists of their brother(s) which symbolically shows that protecting them or receiving a gift in return.

“The rakhis we made for the PM and the President were same as Resham ki Dori and symbolised our wish to see the Prime Minister’s ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) wish become a reality,” said Meera Devi and Munni Devi," who were part of the ‘Adarsha Jeevika Mahila Mulberry Resham Utpadak Sammoh,’ reports Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned this group in the monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The raw material for making the rakhis are being supplied by a women’s collective of silk producers at Dhamdaha and Jalalgarh.

The cost of the rakhis is between Rs 15 to Rs 50. For each product, the ‘Jeevika Didis’ will get a profit of Rs 5-7. The didis also said that they will make 50 rakhis a day to earn up to Rs 10,000 in 15 days.

This is not the only self-help group making rakhis. A SHG from rural Odisha is making the rakhis from clay, Sabai grass, golden grass, waste paper, bamboo, different pulses, coconut shells and other organic materials. They have set up 18 stalls across the state. The price of the products range between Rs 20 and Rs 50. Around 2,000 women are working to make the rakhis for the upcoming festival.

According to ANI, people from different SHGs from the districts of Khordha, Jaipur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbahnj and Keonjhar have been making eco-friendly rakhis to raise awareness for a pollution-free environment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here