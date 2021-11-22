Residences of Salt Workers Submerged in Central America's Belize Unearthed

A recent study has revealed how the ancient civilization of South America, the Mayans maintained a supply of salt to areas that were not along the coast. Archaeologists have known that the ancient Maya people were technologically and intellectually advanced for their time. They had constructed stone temples and palaces in the rainforest of Central America and maintained dynastic records of royal leaders carved in stone. However, what remained a mystery to archaeologists was how did the inland Maya maintain a supply of salt. Study author Heather McKillop and her team excavated salt kitchens where brine was boiled in clay pots over fires in pole and thatch buildings preserved in oxygen-free sediment below the sea floor in Belize. However, the location and residences of the salt workers has been unclear, leaving possible interpretations of either daily or seasonal workers coming from the coast or even inland.

The study published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica, was led by Louisiana State University (LSU) archaeologist McKillop and associate professor at University Texas-Tyler Cory Sills. The duo started the study in search of residences where the salt workers in the inland lived. To understand the energetics of production of salt the researchers focused on items exported from Ek Way Nal, where the Paynes Creek Saltworks is located. The objects used for research included wood samples from pole and thatch buildings, and pottery sherds.

Carbon-dating of the wood samples helped the researchers in identifying a building construction sequence that began in the Late Classic at the height of Maya civilization and continued through the time when dynastic leaders of inland city states were losing control and eventually the cities were abandoned by A.D. 900.

In their study, McKillop and Sills mention a three-part building construction sequence with salt kitchens, with at least one residence and an outdoor area where fish were salted and dried. Their strategy of radiocarbon dating of each building revealed a finer grain chronology for Ek Way Nal that they are using for more sites.

In a statement to LSU, McKillop said, “Using the well-studied site, Sacapulas, Guatemala, as a model, worked well to develop archaeological expectations for different activities for brine boiling in a salt kitchen, a residence and other activities, including salting fish.”

