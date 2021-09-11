Residents Clean 1,000 Kilo of Garbage from Drain in Hyderabad Suburb

When the authorities in the area of Saroornagar, Hyderabad, did not take timely action regarding a densely choked storm drain, the residents took the baton in their hands and cleaned the gutter themselves. And what they took out was around 1000 kilograms of waste!. Residents of the Reddy Brothers Colony suffered for nearly a week due to the choked drain that was overflowing as a result of the heavy downpour. The condition that the residents were facing came even after the authorities had conducted a cleaning drive in the area ahead of the monsoon season.

“There are roughly two thousand families living in the area and were suffering from clogged drains that led to accumulation from the water coming from the upstream areas. We all decided to pool money and hired an earthmover to eradicate the waste from the drains,” Kota Sai Kumar, RWA member, told TOI.

Many localities such as Reddy Brothers Colony were in distress due to the drainage issue. The worst affected among them were Seesala Basthi and Kondaram Nagar, as the water surplus from Saroornagar further filled the drains that were meant to carry the water to Musi. As the city witnessed torrential rain in the past one week, the water exceeded the capacity of the drains and wreaked havoc on the streets of the locality.

Dhanush Chandra, a Saroornagar resident, said, “Areas like Meerpet, Reddy Nagar, and Kapula Cheruvu, divert their surplus water to this locality which resulted in the drains finding it impossible to handle the excess downpour. As residents, we make sure that we do not dump any waste that can lead to further clogging of the drainage system.”

Despite the 1000 kilograms of waste removed from the clogged drains by the residents, the officials at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) denied the claims of the residents. According to them, their team identified all blocked openings of the drainage network and cleaned them before the onset of the monsoon.

