Residents in Shock After 20 Kangaroos 'Slaughtered' in Suspected Hit and Run in Australia

In a case of tragic mass slaughter, as many as 20 kangaroos have been run over by a vehicle in the Australian state of New South Wales.

New South Wales police department, in a statement, told that the kangaroos, including baby joeys, were killed late Saturday local time in rural Tura Beach, on the state's South Coast as reported by CNN.

In fact, CNN affiliate 7 News added that many of the animals were found on the front lawns of residents' homes the next morning.

Janine Green, a volunteer with the wildlife rescue group WIRES, told CNN that she had never seen anything like the carnage in her 20 years with the organization. She said three surviving joeys remained in WIRES' care.

"Residents on the streets were just stunned, because they woke up on Sunday morning to find dead (kangaroo) bodies strewn all over their lawns," Green said.

"The kangaroos are part of their community; they've lived there forever. They're all used to the kangaroos hopping up and down the street; the same people slow down for them. For someone to do a mass slaughter like that is just unbelievable."

Police have asked for anyone who may have information about the case to contact local detectives.

“About 10.15am yesterday (Sunday 29 September 2019), police were called to Dress Circle and Headland Drive, Tura Beach after reports of dead kangaroos on the road. Police believe that up to 20 kangaroos may have been run over by a vehicle between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday (28 September 2019),” according to a release issued by the authorities.

“Detectives attached to South Coast Police District are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the release added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.