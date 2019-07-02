Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Residents of a Complex in UP Have Named a Handpump 'Anarkali' and You'll Never Guess the Reason

Since the handpump is half buried in the wall and cannot be used to fetch water anymore, the residents have taken to calling it the ‘Anarkali handpump’.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Residents of a Complex in UP Have Named a Handpump 'Anarkali' and You'll Never Guess the Reason
Image credits: ANI
She lies half buried inside boundary wall and is called “Anarkali”.

But she is not the legendary Mughal courtesan who was ordered to be buried alive between two walls by Mughal Emperor Akbar for having an illicit relationship with the Crown-Prince Salim, rather a handpump.

Residents of a housing society in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow have named the handpump, Anarkali. The reason is quite shocking, to be honest.

The pump is partially buried in the hall of the complex. This is just like the legend of Anarkali who too was buried alive. Hence, the residents have begun calling the pump 'Anarkali Handpump.'

According to reports, the handpump is no longer functional since it is half buried in the wall and cannot be used to fetch water anymore.

“This land belongs to the housing development. When they built the boundary wall, they built it over the handpump. Now, half the handpump is in the wall and the other half is out. The construction workers didn’t even see it,” a resident was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The handpump is said to have been situated where the boundary wall was planned. So, the construction workers decided to build the wall over the handpump.

