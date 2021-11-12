Residents of This Island in Iran Add Soil, Mud to Food Instead of Spices

For centuries, humans have used spices to give taste to their food. Each country has its special flavour and method of cooking. The spices used in the food in India have their speciality.

However, little do people know that there’s an island on the planet where people use soil and mud instead of original spices. Shocking, right? What’s even more surprising is that the residents say the food becomes extremely delicious after they add soil and mud to it.

The food or the dish prepared is not wasted but relished by the residents of this place. We are talking about Hormuz Island of Iran where the soil is so tasty that it enhances the quality and taste of the food it’s added to.

The place is also called Rainbow Island, for its colourful mountains. The different coloured mountains release different types of flavoured soil and the residents of the island mix this soil in food just as we add spices. Not only is the soil of Hormuz Island tasty but also healthy.

The tourists visiting this island also relish the dishes prepared using the flavoured soil. The island is situated near the Persian Gulf. The soil here is rich in iron and contains about 70 types of minerals.

The mound of salt on the hills is also present on this island and a lot of studies have also been carried out to figure out the actual reason behind the flavoured soil of these mountains.

Britain’s Chief Geologist, Dr Catherine Goodenough stated, “For millions of years, minerals have accumulated on these hills and have taken the form of soil. But their flavour is very special. The people here recognize the taste of the soil according to the colour.”

