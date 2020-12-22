Residents of UK to Ring Bells and Bang Saucepans on Christmas Eve to Spread Hope amid Pandemic

Christmas is just around the corner and while the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll around the world, people are finding ways to withstand the hardships and come out strong in the face of the challenge. In the spirit of the holidays, thousands of people across the UK have joined a campaign which calls for supporting one another in these challenging times when many have been forced to live in isolation.

Under the campaign, people would stand on their doorsteps and ring bells or bang saucepans for two minutes on Christmas Eve. They will then call their isolated neighbours, friends and relatives. The event named 'Christmas Eve Jingle 2020' is scheduled at 6 pm local time and aims to spread hope and togetherness among people.

The campaign was initiated by one Mary Beggs-Reid from Harrogate, North Yorkshire in her hometown to end the year with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness. Ms Beggs-Reid shared a post on Facebook after which an online campaign started in which more than 445,000 people have so far signed up to take part.

The online campaign has even been backed by the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson and his fiance Carrie Symonds.

Ms Beggs-Reid was scheduled to travel to London from her hometown in order to meet Johnson. They were supposed to draw out more support for the campaign. But due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases following the emergence of the new variation of the virus, new Tier Four restrictions have come into force from this week. As a result of this, the travel plans of Ms Beggs-Reid have suffered a setback. Instead of that, she will now take part in a video meeting with the Prime Minister and Ms Symonds.

Talking about the new restrictions imposed, Ms Beggs-Reid said that though it will not change much for some people, for others it would be heartbreaking. She said that the Christmas Eve Jingle 2020 event will be our happy moment, which Covid cannot take away and hence she appealed to people to ring louder.

"This year the Christmas spirit is so needed and for two minutes we can make sure nobody feels alone," Ms Beggs-Reid said. After this weekend it is needed more than ever, she added.

Earlier this year during the first few months of lockdown, weekly claps in support of the healthcare workers, who put their lives at risk to help people, had become very popular. This is yet another initiative to bring people together for a common cause.