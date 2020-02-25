English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Residents of Yamuna Vihar Formed Human Chain Around School Students Amid Delhi Violence

Violence continued for the second day in north-east Delhi leaving a total of 9 people dead and almost a hundred injured | Image credit: Twitter

The video shows locals in Yamuna Vihar in northeast Delhi forming human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety as violence over CAA protests continued on Tuesday.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
A video is doing the rounds on social media showing the residents of Yamuna Vihar forming a human chain to ensure the safety of schoolchildren amid anti-CAA violence in northeast Delhi.

A Twitter user shared the video of the incident with the caption, "This is happening now at Yamuna Vihar in East Delhi. Locals form a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety. Police is nowhere to be seen. Remember this is Delhi, barely 20 kms north of Hyderabad House, the site of Modi-Trump joint statement an hour or so back."

The shared video shows that the locals in Yamuna Vihar in northeast Delhi made a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety as violence over CAA protests continued in the district on Tuesday. As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "These are the small things that just reminds me that humanity is still not strangled a political death."

Another wrote, "Hope #Delhi school administrations will take a call on a day-to-day basis on keeping the schools closed particularly in sensitive areas given the law & order situation."

A post read, "Salute to these people...."

"This one is good to see in today's news..." a user remarked.

Reports of violence and arson continue to trickle in from the affected areas as Delhi Police confirmed that seven people, including a police head constable, have died in the rioting that has continued sporadically across several localities since Saturday.

