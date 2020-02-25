Residents of Yamuna Vihar Formed Human Chain Around School Students Amid Delhi Violence

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing the residents of Yamuna Vihar forming a human chain to ensure the safety of schoolchildren amid anti-CAA violence in northeast Delhi.

A Twitter user shared the video of the incident with the caption, "This is happening now at Yamuna Vihar in East Delhi. Locals form a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety. Police is nowhere to be seen. Remember this is Delhi, barely 20 kms north of Hyderabad House, the site of Modi-Trump joint statement an hour or so back."

The shared video shows that the locals in Yamuna Vihar in northeast Delhi made a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety as violence over CAA protests continued in the district on Tuesday. As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "These are the small things that just reminds me that humanity is still not strangled a political death."

WATCH : Video from Yamuna vihar



Men forming a human chain to safely escort school girls to safe place!



No Police, No Force to Save them, they are on their own now.#GenocideInDelhi #DelhiBurning #DelhiPolice #DelhiRiots #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/0cKXGaTEsJ — CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) February 25, 2020

Another wrote, "Hope #Delhi school administrations will take a call on a day-to-day basis on keeping the schools closed particularly in sensitive areas given the law & order situation."

A post read, "Salute to these people...."

"This one is good to see in today's news..." a user remarked.

Reports of violence and arson continue to trickle in from the affected areas as Delhi Police confirmed that seven people, including a police head constable, have died in the rioting that has continued sporadically across several localities since Saturday.

