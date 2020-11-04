Resilient Kid Refuses to Give Up Hitting Target in Karate Class, Viral Video Inspires Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson known for his positive and motivational posts on social media shared a heartwarming video on Tuesday that has been winning netizens’ hearts.

Sharing a viral video from last year the former WWE wrestler showed his followers the power of encouragement and support.

In the video, a five-year-old boy can be seen struggling to break a board during karate practice class. After a few failed attempts the little boy starts crying. However, the boy is encouraged by his instructor to continue the practice.

The fellow classmates of the boy start a supportive chant of ‘beat it’ and the teary-eyed little boy manages to snap the board in half. As the boy finally breaks the tile with his foot he is swarmed by his peers who cheer and celebrate his victory.

The video was filmed by Claudia Swonger who happens to be the boy’s mother in Phoenix, United States. The encouraging video was reposted on Instagram by Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday. Captioning the video, Johnson said he loved "every single thing" about the video and declared it as a moment that changed the little boy's life forever"

The Rock also praised the instructor for encouraging the young boy and talking to him to keep practicing until he succeeded in breaking the board. "Sensei @gianinibjjstallion never took his eyes off the boy and made sure the boy heard every word he was telling him," the actor wrote.

The Baywatch actor also pointed out how the cheering up chants by his fellow peers supported and lifted his spirits. He said the best thing about the video with all the beautiful support and love surrounding him was the final decision to break the board that came from the little boy.

The 48-year-old actor said the video had pumped him so much that he would go for his second workout and attempt to put his foot through an oak tree and then maybe call emergency helpline 911.