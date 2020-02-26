Responsible Doggo Shows up at Police Station to 'File' a Missing Report of Himself

A one-year-old dog in Texas ran away from home in the middle of the night, spent his sweet time at a police station before running back to his owner.

Chico, a husky and German shepherd mix, has gone viral for reporting himself as “missing” at Odessa Police Department precinct at around 3.30 am on February 11.

The official handle of the department shared pictures of the canine expectantly resting his front paws on a desk at the station.

The post described how the “happy guy” just “randomly strolled” into the front desk of the police department. They joked that they thought Chico was there to apply for a “K-9 position after eliminating a Lassie type situation”.

After getting his share of “love and attention”, the dog decided it was time for him to leave. He did not have any ID tag to match him to any house.

While the police could not find the dog even “after an exhausting search”, he had returned back to his house.

The dog’s owner Edward Alvarado was fast asleep during the entire run-from-home fiasco. Alvarado’s nephew saw Chico’s pictures doing the rounds online and informed him.

Speaking to NewsWest9, Alvarado said when he came out to check on Chico, “he was there already”. He described the situation as “kind of cool” as Chico knew “where to go”.

The police department is one mile away from Alvarado’s house. The police in their Facebook post said they were “relieved” to learn Chico had safely returned to his owner and said that he was welcome to go back “anytime”.